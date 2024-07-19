QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.