QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QS

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:QS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.