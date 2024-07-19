QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.45.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:QS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 4.62.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
