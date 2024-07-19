Radio Caca 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.85 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $68.16 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.