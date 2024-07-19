RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.42% of RB Global worth $58,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

