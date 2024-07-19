Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.72

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 145571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

