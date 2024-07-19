Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading 10% Higher

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.
Redzone Resources Company Profile
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redzone Resources
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.