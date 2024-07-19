Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 290,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 217,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 180,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 314,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

