Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) vs. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Financial Analysis

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Renasant pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 14.67% 7.44% 0.98% Premier Financial 23.67% 9.12% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

77.3% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Renasant and Premier Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $910.39 million 2.20 $144.68 million $2.46 14.48 Premier Financial $456.36 million 1.92 $111.29 million $3.10 7.87

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Renasant has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renasant and Premier Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 4 0 0 2.00 Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Renasant presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.68%. Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.80%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Renasant on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

