Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.64.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

RSG opened at $204.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

