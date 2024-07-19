Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

