Research Analysts Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $484.71 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $491.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

