Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCK. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.