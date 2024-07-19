Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.
Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE REXR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,451. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
