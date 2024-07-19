Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $4,448.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,653.90 or 0.99908656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00189491 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,526.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.