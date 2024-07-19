Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $3,600,000.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.