Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $3,600,000.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
