Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,835 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $131,841.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,486,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,121,370.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.6 %

HGTY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

