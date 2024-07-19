Robert W. Baird Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $500.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $423.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,218,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.