Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

