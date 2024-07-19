Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

RKLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 396,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 153.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 230,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

