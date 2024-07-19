Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $9,547,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

ROL stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

