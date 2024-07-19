Rosenblatt Securities Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $635.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $554.00 to $635.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $12.67 on Friday, hitting $630.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,198. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $655.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.42. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.