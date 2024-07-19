Roth Capital Comments on Western Alaska Minerals Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:WAM)

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alaska Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Western Alaska Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Shares of Western Alaska Minerals stock opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. Western Alaska Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.66.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

