Roth Mkm Cuts Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target to $3.50

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wag! Group

Wag! Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PET opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wag! Group

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,584 shares of company stock worth $539,268. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wag! Group stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Wag! Group worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.