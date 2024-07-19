Royal Bank of Canada Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $49.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

SNV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 766,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

