Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.95

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.95 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 30678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

