Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Head to Head Contrast

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rumble has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $80.96 million 32.19 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -10.50 GDS $1.40 billion 1.57 -$606.18 million ($3.21) -3.61

This table compares Rumble and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GDS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rumble and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00 GDS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rumble currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. GDS has a consensus target price of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -161.62% -46.51% -38.66% GDS -41.33% -8.70% -2.35%

Summary

GDS beats Rumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

