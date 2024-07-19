Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SOC stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other Sable Offshore news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.