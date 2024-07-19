Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading 25% Higher

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 370,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 166,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sable Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 40.33.
Sable Resources Company Profile
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sable Resources
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.