Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading 25% Higher

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 370,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 166,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 40.33.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

