SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

