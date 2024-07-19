SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,562 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 213,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

