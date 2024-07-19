SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,722 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $144.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,645. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $156.28. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

