SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,435. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.68.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
Wintrust Financial Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
