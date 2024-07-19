SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,800 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.42. The stock had a trading volume of 622,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,221. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.