SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,269 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,494,000 after buying an additional 650,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StoneX Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 125,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

