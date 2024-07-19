SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,724 Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company.

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.65. 12,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

