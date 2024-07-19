SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 507.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

