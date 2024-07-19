SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 8,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,923. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

