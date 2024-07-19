SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,480,423. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

