SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,601 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.