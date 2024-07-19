SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,944,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 545,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,748. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

