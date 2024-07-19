SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

