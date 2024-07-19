SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 738,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

