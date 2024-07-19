SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 169,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,970. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $129.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

