SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

MetLife Stock Down 1.0 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.39. 2,099,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,091. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

