SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after buying an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,042,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 923,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.