SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 346.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $128.93. 658,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $178.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

