SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $1,118,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $1,118,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $1,619,059.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,336.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,578 shares of company stock worth $104,113,439. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,082. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

