SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $171,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 379,687 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 265,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. 111,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $756.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

