SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.24. 96,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,775. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

