SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.6 %

OLED traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $221.03. 78,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,952. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.86.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

